MIAMI – Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of FlyDubai (FZ), believes the 60 weekly Tel Aviv-Dubai flights come winter will not be sufficient to meet demand. He thinks there is going to be a demand for 100 flights a week.

According to en.globes.co.il, last week, Al Ghaith was in Israel for the launch of the Tel Aviv-Dubai FZ route with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport. Low-cost UAE carrier Flydubai initially scheduled two daily flights, but due to its demand, it rapidly increased to three daily flights.

In addition, as of today, Israir Airlines (6H)and Tourism Ltd. will operate two daily flights to Dubai, Arkia Airlines (IZ) will commence two daily flights on Thursday and El Al Israel Airlines (LY) will launch two daily flights on December 13.

Al Ghaith said, “Dubai is a destination that justifies this frequency of flights not just for one or two weeks but more than that. A special situation has been created by the coronavirus. Our country is safe and green and because there are not many destinations that you can fly to without going into isolation, there is an opportunity that we are seizing with both hands. We have identified the potential in the field, both through travel agents and wholesale tourism and mutual demand.”

According to the report, the potential is even greater from the point of view of FZ when its sister company in Dubai Emirates (EK), which flies to virtually every point of the globe, is taken into account.

Photo: Wiki Commons

A High Frequency Required

Al Ghaith said, “We will bind Israelis to many destinations in the world when this starts. If there is a vaccine by March, the shift that the industry is waiting for may be. I think demand on the route will stabilize, and we will see the potential for business passengers materialize.”

He went on to add, “We expect not only leisure tourists but also incentive tourism from business organizations, many conferences from art to banking and we expect to see all sections of the population, mainly between September and May because of the weather. 60 flights a week can easily grow to 100. We have to see as our model the routes connecting London and Paris or Dubai and Kuwait. On regular days there are 10-12 flights on the route.”

“A high frequency is required so that people can choose the right hour for them and for their connection flight. The Tel Aviv – Dubai flight is a short one and it needs to be an integral part of a well-developed aviation grid.” Additionally, the CEO noted that 80% of UAE residents were foreigners and that that would also be part of the tourism because until now they had not been able to fly to Tel Aviv from Dubai.

Featured image: Marco Macca/Airways

