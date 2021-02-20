MIAMI – While the Boeing 737 MAX is under evaluation by the GCAA, FlyDubai (FZ) is gearing up to bring back the type to UAE’s skies.

The aircraft type has gained approval from the FAA, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and Brazil’s Civil Aviation Authority as well as returning to service for United Airlines (UA), and TUI (TB).

Image : FlyDubai Press Room

“Full Confidence” in the MAX

According to the French Air Journal and CAPA publications, FlyDubai (FZ) may also soon resume flights as it awaits the approval of UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the latter which has drawn a detailed list of requirements to be met by the aircraft as well as pilots.

In a statement to the UAE Khaleji Times, Ghaith Al Ghaith, FlyDubai CEO, said, “The Boeing 737 MAX is an integral part of FlyDubai’s fleet and I have full confidence in the aircraft as it returns to passenger service. Safety is the founding principle of our business. We said that we would only return the aircraft to service when it was safe to do so and that time is now.”

FlyDubai has not given a set date for flight resumptions stating that “at this stage, it is too early to announce when FlyDubai’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will enter service. The routes on the flydubai network where the aircraft will operate will be announced at a later date,”

FlyDubay has a fleet of 11 737MAX 8 -plus six on order – and 3 MAX9 all parked at Dubai (DXB) Airport.

FlyDubai Boeing 737Max A6-MAX – Photo : FlyDubai Pressroom

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.