MIAMI – Flybig (S9), the newest Indian airline, has inaugurated operations with a flight from Indore (IDR) to Ahmedabad (AMD).

The airline plans to scale up operations to five flights a week by mid-February and while having both an ATR 72 and a Dash 8 Q400, it plans on eventually adding more ATR aircraft.

Some of the routes that S9 will eventually add include IDR to Raipur (RPR) along with AMD to Bhopal (BHO).

Flybig ATR 72

A Stepwise Outlook

Flybig has a stepwise outlook towards growth and eventually plans to serve more small to medium sized cities while expanding connections with travel agencies.

The airline even offers snacks over meals, much like US carriers, because the flights operated or slated to be operated by S9 are too short for full meal service.

It will be interesting to see how big of a player S9 will become over time but they certainly add competition to the domestic Indian market.

Featured image: Flybig ATR Water Cannon Salute

