MIAMI – Flybe (BE), which had entered administration earlier this year, has been dealt a serious blow in terms of a possible revival.

Aer Lingus (EI) this weekend dealt the blow by handing over regional operations to Emerald Airlines, an Irish upstart airline.

Flybe, planning for a restart next year, placed a bid to run regional operations for EI competing with other airlines including Loganair (LM) and Stobart Air (RE).

Photo: Flybe

A Smaller Revival

Losing the EI contract for regional operations while unfortunate for BE only represents one pillar of their potential future operation.

Many are hopeful for a BE revival and airlines like Virgin Atlantic (VS) have expressed interest in the regional carrier, thus BE should still relaunch, albeit without an EI contract.

Featured image: Flybe Dash 8 lifting away from Cardiff Airport ©️ Getty Images

