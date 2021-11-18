MIAMI – Next year, Flybe (BE), which went bankrupt in March 2020, aims to resume flights to UK and EU destinations from its new Birmingham (BHX) headquarters, where 600 jobs would be created.

Flybe will begin operations in early 2022, making it one of the first UK airlines to be certified by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after Brexit. Flybe will serve major regions across the UK and EU.

The company’s new HQ and Operations Centre will be located at BHX’s Diamond House, in a move that the airport says is expected to create approximately 200 direct new jobs in the Birmingham and West Midlands region over the next three years, with an additional 400 direct jobs expected to be created nationwide during the same time period.

The news follows the April 2021 sale of the business and assets of Flybe Ltd (in Administration, now renamed FBE Realisations Ltd) to Thyme Opco Limited (now renamed Flybe Limited).

After years of hardship, the airline was forced into administration in March 2020, resulting in the loss of 2,400 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic devastated huge portions of the travel sector. Thyme Opco, on the other hand, purchased the carrier’s remaining assets and is planning a relaunch in 2022, but on a smaller scale than before.

Flybe’s launch is intended to help many local economies recover from the pandemic by not only improving important regional connections in the UK and creating aviation industry jobs, but also by helping to restart many local businesses the airport says.

Flybe G-FBJG Embraer E175 – Photo : Francesco Romeo Cecchetti/Airways

Comments from Flybe CEO

Flybe CEO Dave Pflieger said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Birmingham Airport (BHX), the City of Birmingham, and the Mayor of West Midlands to make BHX the location of our new headquarters and first crew base.

The CEO added that the airport was an “ideal choice for us due to its great people and highly skilled workforce, its central UK location, and the fact that Birmingham Airport is a global travel hub where local and connecting customers have access to over 150 worldwide destinations.

Flybe’s Birmingham announcement said Pfliger, “marks the culmination of over 12 months of dedicated hard work by all involved, and it would not have been possible without the support of the CAA and the UK Government.”

The relaunch of the airline would mean greater growth in the Midlands, says BHX, as well as support for new and ongoing efforts to level the country.