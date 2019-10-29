Airways Magazine

Flybe Increases Winter Capacity at Edinburgh With E190 Aircraft

October 29
11:00 2019
LONDON – Flybe has this week announced that it will be adding capacity for the Winter 2019/20 schedule out of Edinburgh Airport.

The largest regional airline in Europe has plans to add an Embraer E190 aircraft at the Scottish airport from December 1.

The 98-seater aircraft will be sourced from Connect Airways’ partner, Stobart Air, who will operate the services on Flybe’s behalf.

Photo: Javier Bravo Muñoz

The winter schedule started for the carrier on October 27 and will continue through to March 28 next year, with up to 208 flights a week running during that time.

24 of the 208 weekly flights go to London City alone, as well as its six daily flights to Heathrow with the early morning service departing Heathrow at 0640L, arriving at 0815L as well as the evening flight returning offering a 2015L departure, thus arriving back into Edinburgh at 2200L.

Seven flights a day will run to Birmingham, three daily to Manchester as well as four times per day to Southampton as part of the schedule as well.

With these services, Connect Airways reaffirmed its role in boosting connectivity around the UK, especially as Flybe takes shape into Virgin Connect next year as well.

Its aim is to “giving people the chance to stay connected to what matters most to them, in a way that no other regional airline can”.

Commenting on the route news was Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear who expressed delight over the route boost.

“This winter, we are especially delighted to give those customers travelling with us to London City from Edinburgh an enhanced service by adding some jet services on this important business route at peak times.”

“Our schedule is built around providing our customers with a wide choice of convenient travel options to the destinations they want.”

“These include those that also offer lots of possible connections for onward travel both domestically and, through our many airline partners, to the rest of the world.”

“We look forward to welcoming all our new and existing customers on board this winter and encourage those with travel plans to book early to take advantage of our lowest possible fares.”

Flybe also runs services to Belfast City, Cardiff, Exeter and Knock from the airport, bringing the total count to nine destinations.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

0