Flybe For Sale: Looking For Buyer, Merger

LONDON — Exeter-based regional carrier Flybe will go on-sale following rising costs of fuel, increased competition, and the volatility in currencies sparked by the imminent BREXIT.

A report by Sky News states that Europe’s largest independent regional carrier will be putting itself for sale via the London Stock Exchange, hoping to attract a potential bidder that will take over or merge it with a competitor.

Reports state that the airline, today, is valued at around GBP £25 million, about 90% less than what its stock value listed in 2010.

Directors at Flybe reportedly concluded that a takeover is the best option in order to return back to profit.

The airline, which carries more than eight million passengers per year between more than 80 airports across the UK and the rest of Europe, has already cut hundreds of jobs and closed unprofitable bases.

The UK regional carrier, founded in 1979 as Jersey European Airways, currently boasts a fleet of 78 aircraft. However, it has promised it would phase out some planes and cut capacity even further to focus on its most popular and profitable routes.

Back in May this year, the airline outlined a new strategic plan regarding their fleet of Dash 8s and Embraer aircraft.

Photo: Javier Bravo Muñoz

As Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe had concluded that the Bombardier Q400 was “the best core aircraft for its current and future needs” and added that the aircraft would remain as “the backbone of the Flybe fleet for the foreseeable future”.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener, Flybe’s CEO, recently said that the airline’s current focus at the moment is to reduce its costs against the “headwinds of currency and fuel costs”.

It is unclear which carriers are interested in a takeover.

However, Stobart Air, which owns London-Southend Airport, has in the past expressed interest in Flybe. However, the group abandoned the bid earlier this year.

Even though Flybe’s revenues had increased to £752.6 million during the first half of 2018, the airline is expected to hit full year-losses of up to £22 million.

Since October 16, the group’s share prices have fallen from £32.20 to £11.50 per share.

Regional operations have taken place by Flybe since 1979 so for the carrier to go under if no buyer is found would be a shock to the UK market.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to airwaysmag.com for constant updates.