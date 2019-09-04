Flybe Commits To Guernsey With Continued Flights To London-Heathrow

MIAMI — The British regional airline, Flybe, will continue to operate its daily Guernsey to London-Heathrow flight during the Winter 2019/2020 season.

The route is significant to the island, as it provides direct access to one of the world’s busiest airline hubs. The flight is operated with one of the carrier’s Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer said in regards to the announcement that the airline has “been closely monitoring this new route since it was introduced to our 2019 Summer program (…) and current demand indicates it has been well received. It provides a convenient connection to and from the UK’s largest hub airport, with its many onward connections and extensive choice of travel to other UK destinations. Flybe is therefore pleased to confirm that the route will operate through to its very first winter.”

Likewise, Charles Parkinson, President Committee for Economic Development, States of Guernsey also said, “We are delighted that Flybe has confirmed the continuation of this important and successful daily service, one of seven new air routes launched since our ‘Open Skies’ policy went live in September of 2018. It demonstrates the Committee’s commitment to delivering against its top air connectivity strategic objectives and we would again like to thank Flybe for its commitment to Guernsey, and to developing Guernsey’s strategic air links.”

He added, “The Heathrow service has already seen nearly 13,000 passengers fly the route to the end of July, helping to boost air travel to and from the London market by nearly 5%. The Committee is committed to developing key markets and to ensuring ongoing connectivity to the UK’s leading hub airport, working with an airline that is fully able to exploit the onward international connectivity the airport offers”.

Flybe was recently sold to a consortium, led by Virgin Atlantic, as the airline was put up for sale last year.

The consortium, Connect Airways, will start to take full fruitarian towards the end of this year, as rebranding and route restructuring begins to take place, including the phase-out of its remaining Embraer 175s and 190s.

Flybe plans to transition to an all Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 fleet.

As of July 2019, Connect Airways was granted permission for the takeover and now control all of Flybe’s assets.