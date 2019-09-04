Airways Magazine

Flybe Commits To Guernsey With Continued Flights To London-Heathrow

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Flybe Commits To Guernsey With Continued Flights To London-Heathrow

Flybe Commits To Guernsey With Continued Flights To London-Heathrow
September 04
11:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — The British regional airline, Flybe, will continue to operate its daily Guernsey to London-Heathrow flight during the Winter 2019/2020 season.

The route is significant to the island, as it provides direct access to one of the world’s busiest airline hubs. The flight is operated with one of the carrier’s Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer said in regards to the announcement that the airline has “been closely monitoring this new route since it was introduced to our 2019 Summer program (…) and current demand indicates it has been well received. It provides a convenient connection to and from the UK’s largest hub airport, with its many onward connections and extensive choice of travel to other UK destinations. Flybe is therefore pleased to confirm that the route will operate through to its very first winter.”

Likewise, Charles Parkinson, President Committee for Economic Development, States of Guernsey also said, “We are delighted that Flybe has confirmed the continuation of this important and successful daily service, one of seven new air routes launched since our ‘Open Skies’ policy went live in September of 2018. It demonstrates the Committee’s commitment to delivering against its top air connectivity strategic objectives and we would again like to thank Flybe for its commitment to Guernsey, and to developing Guernsey’s strategic air links.”

He added, “The Heathrow service has already seen nearly 13,000 passengers fly the route to the end of July, helping to boost air travel to and from the London market by nearly 5%. The Committee is committed to developing key markets and to ensuring ongoing connectivity to the UK’s leading hub airport, working with an airline that is fully able to exploit the onward international connectivity the airport offers”.

Flybe was recently sold to a consortium, led by Virgin Atlantic, as the airline was put up for sale last year.

The consortium, Connect Airways, will start to take full fruitarian towards the end of this year, as rebranding and route restructuring begins to take place, including the phase-out of its remaining Embraer 175s and 190s.

Flybe plans to transition to an all Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 fleet.

As of July 2019, Connect Airways was granted permission for the takeover and now control all of Flybe’s assets.

Comments
0
Tags
Flybe
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0