Flybe Boosts Southampton Network with Extra Amsterdam & Paris Flights

LONDON – UK regional carrier Flybe has announced it will operate an extra 18 flights per week from Southampton Airport.

This is in time for the Winter 2019-20 schedule, which will come into effect from October 27th this year to March 28th next year.

Commenting on the route upgrades was Roy Kinnear, the Chief Commercial Officer of the airline who expressed commitment to the two destinations from Southampton.

“We are committed to grow our services from Southampton and so are pleased to offer our customers added choice this winter with more frequency on these very popular routes.”

Neil Garwood, the Managing Director at Southampton Airport expressed the benefits of increased frequencies out of the two popular airports.

“Paris and Amsterdam are brilliant destinations but also really great for connecting to the rest of the world. These are two of our most popular destinations and it is great to be able to offer our passengers even more choice.”

Amsterdam Schiphol will be the airport receiving the most growth, with its winter schedule growing to five flights per week from the Solent.

Monday to Friday will see the extra flight depart the airport at 1635L, arriving into Amsterdam at 1900L, with the return departing Schiphol at 1945L before arriving into Southampton at 2010L.

On Saturdays, the extra flight will depart Southampton at 1735L, arriving into Amsterdam at 2000L. The returning flight will depart at 2035L, before arriving back into the Solent at 2100L.

On Sunday, the extra flight will depart at 0825L in the early morning, arriving into Amsterdam at 1055L. The return will then depart at 1140L, before arriving back into Southampton at 1205L.

Paris Charles De Gaulle’s extra flight will depart Southampton at 1040L, arriving at 1300L.

The return flight will then depart at 1345L, before arriving back into Southampton at 1405L.

Flybe didn’t state what aircraft will be used for these route upgrades but based on data from FlightRadar24, the Amsterdam and Paris routes are serviced by the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

With these frequency additions, Southampton will receive services to 14 routes, offering options of 225 flights per week, signifying Flybe’s increased presence out of the airport.

It remains clear that the demand is there for those flights out of the airport, and only time will tell whether we will see the growth in passenger numbers on those specific routes.