Airways Magazine

Flybe Announces Heathrow-Isle of Man Airlink Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Flybe Announces Heathrow-Isle of Man Airlink Route

Thomas Saunders

Flybe Announces Heathrow-Isle of Man Airlink Route
March 29
11:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – European regional carrier Flybe has announced that it will be providing daily airlink services between London Heathrow and the Isle of Man.

Services will commence daily from April 21 this year, which have been the first direct flights to Heathrow from the island since March 2002.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer has commented on this milestone offering delight over the route.

“We are naturally delighted to provide the Isle of Man with renewed connectivity to the capital and onwards to the multiple long-haul destinations available via Heathrow as we start our operations again from the Isle of Man. We look forward to welcoming many new passengers on board this direct service.”

Isle of Man Director of Ports, Ann Reynolds also added a comment to this.

“This great news is a welcome addition and is a route that our diverse business economy has been seeking.”

The service will be operated by the airline’s Dash 8 Q400, offering 78 seats in total.

Isle of Man seems to be the next focus for the airline, with five routes in total for its Summer 2019 scheduling.

The other routes are services to Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester, which connects the UK quite sufficiently in line with Heathrow.

Also, services to Geneva from the airport will carry over from the Winter programme that operates to April 13 this year.

This is the third airlink for London Heathrow under Flybe’s recent presence in the airport.

We have also seen Guernsey airlinked up to London Heathrow, which will begin from March 31st, offering over 33,000 seats alone in that market.

The other airlink is to Newquay, which will start at the same time as Guernsey.

Out of Heathrow alone, services to Edinburgh had also commenced, going into competition with the likes of British Airways on the route.

With the UK Government subsidising most of these airlinks through Passenger Service Obligations (PSOs), it will be interesting how much it contributes to the airline’s success overall.

Where else Flybe will boost its presence to in the UK remains unclear, but as central, southern and northern areas of England are covered, it may be time to expand even further into the likes of Scotland or Northern Ireland or even Wales, if there is demand.

But for now, in the wake of turbulent uncertainty with Flybe in recent times, it appears that the consortium sale has strengthened its position, and will continue to do so for time to come.

Comments
0
Tags
FeaturedFlybe
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0