Flybe Announces 2020 Summer Schedule at London City Airport

MIAMI — British regional carrier, Flybe, has released the final Summer 2020 schedule for its operations at London-City Airport (LCY), following a negative start to 2020, with the UK Government having to get involved and give it a lifeline.

“We’re pleased to have finalized our Summer 2020 schedule from London City which features an added choice for leisure and business customers alike,” said the airline’s Interim CEO, Oli Byers.

“As the number-two carrier at the airport, we look forward to delivering an expanded and really robust operation together with a great experience”.

The schedule will feature six key routes, including the twice-daily flights to Jersey under the Blue Islands name.

Services to Amsterdam, Belfast City, Edinburgh, Exeter, and Luxembourg join that lineup.

The Exeter route will have new later timings on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, aiming to benefit the business segment of the market.

For Belfast City, however, there will be up to six daily services from London City, offering the further capacity to meet demand at peak travel times.

The new Luxembourg route will give travelers a full seven hours in the city, offering a 0815L departure time from LCY, before returning back at 1920L.

Flybe Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 G-JEDP seen departing runway 15 at Birmingham (EGBB, BHX). Picture: Thomas Saunders.

Byers believes that this summer schedule will allow them to “optimize operations and more profitably and effectively utilize our fleet as we transform the business, return to profitability, and complete our re-brand to Virgin Connect later this year.”

The seats for this Summer 2020 schedule will be available to book between March 24-October 24 this year. It is unclear how many seats the carrier has on offer out of LCY, but we can determine that with one-way fares starting at £39.99, seats will be filled easily.

As FlyBe enters the new year with some turbulence, it could use these boosted operations as a way to reduce losses and bring the airline back to its natural glory of profitability.