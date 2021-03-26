MIAMI – Low-cost carrier FlyArystan (KC), a division of Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, has increased its fleet with two more Airbus A320, one A320-200, and one A320neo for a total of nine of the same type, and started its first international service to Turkey.

The LCC subsidiary, which shares the same IATA indicator with its parent company, flies domestically to 11 destinations with 65 daily flights and started its first international bi-weekly service from Turkistan new airport (HSA) to Istanbul (IST) on March 21.

Air Astana Airbus A320-200N P4-KBH – Photo : Phil Wilco/Airways

LCC Competition

The HSA-IST service, according to Routes On-Line, would gradually be increased to seven weekly flights. FlyArystan was created in May 2019 and started operations with two A320 from its parent company as an alternative to time-consuming surface travel by car or train.

Air Astana is also counting on its subsidiary to counter competition from other LCC which are already present on the market such as FlyDubai (FZ), WizzAir (W6), and Pobeda (DP), a subsidiary of Aeroflot (SU). More competition is expected from other LCC from Southeast Asia and India.

Featured image: FlyArystan Airbus A320 – Photo : By YelenaSergiyenko – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88057736

