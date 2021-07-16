MIAMI – Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal (F3), based at King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah, has taken delivery of its first factory-fresh Airbus A320neo.

It’s the first of 30 of the models to be delivered over the next three years, Airbus said in a news release today. The airline is set to receive a total of 65 A320neo family aircraft following its order in 2019.

flyadeal, owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), had planned to buy Boeing 737 MAX aircraft but turned to Airbus during the MAX groundings.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, flyadeal’s A320neo is configured with 186 seats in an all-economy class layout.

“The A320neo is the ideal aircraft for flyadeal to grow and expand its domestic and regional network,” Airbus said in the news release. “Demonstrating the operational flexibility of the A320neo, the aircraft will allow the airline to efficiently enhance its operations to additional networks and foster closer links with countries across the region and beyond.”

Airbus says the A320neo family has received more than 7,400 orders from over 120 customers.