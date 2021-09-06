MIAMI – The Air Arabia Group, a large low-cost carrier from the middle east along with the Lakson Group, Pakistan-based business conglomerates have joint hands to launch the country’s newest low-cost airline called ‘Fly Jinnah’.

The proposed airline will be headquartered in Karachi and will initially focus on the domestic market and eventually fly overseas with The Middle East and the GCC being its largest potential market.

Air Arabia CN-NMG Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Chairmen

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, stated, “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with Lakson Group on this joint venture to launch Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier.

We are confident that “Fly Jinnah” will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of travel and tourism sector.”

Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group, stated, “We are excited to partner with Air Arabia is launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. “Fly Jinnah” will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”

Early 2022 is the expected date for the new low-cost carrier to take to the skies after securing all approvals from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority.

More details on launch dates, routes and fleet will be announced in due time.

Presently Pakistan has four scheduled airlines, the largest being the flag carrier PIA (PK) which operates a fleet of 25 aircraft – narrow and widebodies. The remaining three being Airblue (PS), SerenAir (ER), and AirSial (PF) each have a fleet size of no more than 10 aircraft and are all low-cost carriers. With a growing population of 225 million, Pakistan does definitely have space for more airlines to enter.