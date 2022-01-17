DALLAS – Armenia’s new flag carrier Fly Arna has unveiled its aircraft livery, showcasing the country’s landscape and the future airline branding.

The airline’s name was announced four months ago. In July 2021, the Armenian National Interests Funds (ANIF) and the Air Arabia group announced a joint venture to launch the new national carrier. They organized a competition to name the airline, and Fly Arna (Armenian National Airlines) was the winner.

The new carrier plans to fly from its future base in Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan. The future low-cost carrier will follow the business model of Air Arabia (G9), a Middle-Eastern low-cost airline. According to its website, it will focus on “offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.”

The airline plans to launch operations in May 2022, according to a government tweet.

A New Identity

The airline shared a video showing the airline’s new livery. The video also shows Fly Arna’s new logo and brand, with the airline uniform and future advertising schemes. Moreover, it presents Armenia’s landmarks and local places of interest.

“Fly Arna’s brand identity is truly reflective of the inspiring spirit and ethos of Armenia. This is highlighted by the involvement of the public in deciding the name of the colors used for the brand identity and the values that Fly Arna will promote,” declared David Papazian, Fly Arna CEO in the statement.

Neither the ANIF nor the Air Arabia group confirmed the May 2022 launch date, however. While in the video we can see the airline’s livery on an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 737, we have no information on what its fleet and network will look like.