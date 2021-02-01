MIAMI – Fly Angola (FLA) is back in the Angolan sky with a single Embraer ERJ-145 STD and plans to expand its fleet with another ERJ-145 and a smaller ERJ-120 are on hold awaiting the offset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fly Angola took advantage of the forced stop to its activities (March 2020) to have its aircraft extensively overhauled in Europe. The ERJ-145, now painted in Fly Angola livery, is configured as all economy class with a one-two seating arrangement.

Fly Angola Own Operating License Obtained

At the same time the airline, which is privately owned and is part of Aerojet, went thru the six-month certification process and obtained its own Air carrier Operating Certificate (AOC) for domestic services on December 21. Flights resumed on December 23.

Established in 2018, Fly Angola is based at Luanda International Airport (LAD).



Fly Angola Four Domestic Destinations

The company flies to four destinations: Dundo (DUE) five weekly flights, Lubango (SDD) six weekly, Saurimo (VHC) three weekly and Catumbela (CBT) six weekly.

Expansion of its network to Cabinda, an oil producing destination, was setback due to the pandemic but Belarnicio Muangala, Fly Angola General Manager, still believes that 2021 is a “year of hope.”

