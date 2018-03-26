FLC Group Orders A321neos for Bamboo Airways

LONDON – Vietnam’s FLC Group has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 24 A321neo aircraft, all destined for start-up carrier Bamboo Airways.

Bamboo Airways is set to begin their operations in 2019 with aircraft on lease from third-party companies before they receive their A321neos from FLC Group. The carrier will be looking towards linking international markets to destinations across Vietnam.

The agreements were signed in Paris today by Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group and Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus during the official visit to France of Nguyễn PhúTrọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

FLC Group signs a MoU for up to 24 #A321neo for #BambooAirways; highlighting a strong demand for the largest member of the best-selling A320 Family. https://t.co/wubpoF31pL pic.twitter.com/bl7ldNnhIb — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) March 26, 2018

“After evaluating carefully the competing products, FLC Group and Bamboo Airways have selected the A321neo as the most efficient option for our new operation,” said Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group. “The A321neo will enable us to combine comfort, efficiency and the right capacity for our planned services, which will primarily serve fast-growing leisure markets in Vietnam.”

“We are proud that the A321neo has been selected by FLC Group,” said Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus. “This decision once again underscores the position of the A321 as the aircraft of choice in the mid-market segment with its additional capacity and the very lowest operating cost. Vietnam is one of the most vibrant economies in South East Asia, and we are proud to play a key role in helping to develop the air transport system in this fast-growing market.

For Eric Schulz, this is his first order since stepping into the role, replacing John Leahy earlier this year. This order is an excellent start to his portfolio at Airbus and will be looking to expand on this over the course of the year with the Farnborough Air Show on its way in July.

This order also increases Airbus’ market share ever so slightly in the Asian market, a market that they are dominating currently with 65% recorded in 2017 alone.