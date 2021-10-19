MIAMI – Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines (F8) has announced massive domestic and international route expansion to begin in 2022.

The new routes will launch in the spring of 2022 and serve the city of San Francisco, Nashville, and Denver in the United States and Comox in Canada. The expansion to four new destinations will add 14 new routes to Flair’s schedule increasing their already significant growth.

In addition to the route network news, F8 announced four additional aircraft to be added to their bases of Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver in April and May of 2022. This will bring the fleet total to sixteen aircraft helping to deliver a 33% schedule growth. All together with the base and route expansion Flair expects this new service to create 150 new jobs, 100 of which will be pilots based in Toronto and Vancouver.

With the addition of new aircraft and adding more capacity, F8 is providing more affordable air travel options across Canada and to the USA. As travel returns, F8’s low fares will help kickstart tourism and reconnect families.

Flair Airlines’ Boeing 737-8. Photo: Flair Airlines

Comments from Flair Airlines, Nashville Airport, Denver Mayor

“Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America,” said Stephen Jones, President, and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend break on Vancouver Island or hiking in the Rockies, Flair will get you there affordably.”

“We’re excited to welcome Flair Airlines to Nashville International Airport®, which means more connectivity between Nashville and Canadian destinations,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport (BNA) president and CEO. “Edmonton is an outstanding new addition to BNA’s® portfolio of international flights, and more service to Toronto is great news for everyone. We look forward to welcoming Flair passengers to Nashville next April with ultra-low fares.”

“Expanding Denver’s global connectivity not only aids in our economic recovery, but it also continues to elevate our city as a global hub,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “As borders reopen and we begin to welcome back international travel, the investment by Flair into Denver is a big boost for our community and local businesses.”

C-FLKI, Flair Airlines Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Route Additions

USA

Toronto – Nashville (YYZ-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Toronto – Denver (YYZ-DEN) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Nashville (YEG-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – San Francisco (YEG-SFO) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Vancouver – San Francisco (YVR-SFO) – 3x weekly May 17, 2022

CANADA

Calgary – Comox (YYC-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Comox (YEG-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Regina (YEG-YQR) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – Montreal (YEG-YUL) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Winnipeg (YEG-YWG) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Saskatoon (YEG-YXE) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Toronto – Victoria (YYZ-YYJ) – 1x weekly starting May 7, 2022

Vancouver – Kelowna (YVR-YLW) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

Kelowna – Victoria (YLW–YYJ) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022