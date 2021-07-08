MIAMI – Edmonton-based ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines (F8) has announced its first expansion south of the Canadian border.

Today, F8 announced the addition of six US destinations to its expanding network reach. From eight Canadian destinations, the carrier will fly non-stop to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa, Hollywood-Burbank, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.

“For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and U.S destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service,” says Flair Airlines CEO, Stephen Jones. “The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places.”

Flair Airlines’ Boeing 737-8. Photo: Flair Airlines

October 2021 Service

Service will begin in October of 2021 from Halifax, Montreal, Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Abbotsford. Fares are significantly lower than most other Canadian carriers’ ticket prices on similar routes.

“Congratulations to Flair on their new routes. We’re excited for our guests to get back up in the air again flying to the warm destinations of Phoenix, Burbank, and Las Vegas,” said Rob Palmer, Vice-President, Commercial, Strategy, and Chief Financial Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority.

“We are pleased with Flair’s plan to expand its upcoming winter season services with a new route between Halifax Stanfield and Orlando Sanford, Florida,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

Flair Airlines continues to expand its network aggressively with these six US destinations adding to the 20 cities served domestically within Canada. F8 recently took delivery of their 5th Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft adding to their existing fleet of seven aircraft. F8 is well on its way to ita ambitious goal of 50 aircraft within five years.

Beginning October 31, 2021, through to March 26, 2022, F8 will operate the following international service.

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Toronto (YYZ)

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF)

Ottawa (YOW)

Montreal (YUL) Orlando-Sanford (SFB)

Toronto (YYZ)

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF)

Ottawa (YOW)

Montreal (YUL)

Halifax (YHZ) Las Vegas (LAS)

Toronto (YYZ)

Ottawa (YOW)

Vancouver (YVR)

Abbotsford (YXX)

Calgary (YYC) Phoenix-Mesa (AZA)

Toronto (YYZ)

Vancouver (YVR)

Calgary (YYC) Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

Toronto (YYZ)

Vancouver (YVR)

Calgary (YYC) Palm Springs (PSP)

Vancouver (YVR)