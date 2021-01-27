MIAMI – Flair Airlines (F8) is soon to receive 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, expediting the aggressive plan of the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) to extend its business after the pandemic.

“Our efficient new aircraft will provide us the foundation to execute our ULCC [ultra-low-cost-carrier] business model. Hopefully, these planes will enable us to keep fares low while expanding our service to meet travel demand,” President and Chief Executive Stephen Jones said.

The Canadian ULCC will lease aircraft from 777 Partners, which recently placed a firm order for 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8s with options for a further 60. 777 Partners is a Miami-based investment company that co-funds Flair Airlines. The ULCC now operates three Boeing 737-800s, yet aims to boost to 50 aircraft over five years.

The -800s, called by Jones a “transition aircraft,” is “good but not the best we can get.” Thus, F8 will configure the aircraft for 189 passengers.

Flair Airlines’Boeing 737-800. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Flair Airlines Network

Currently, F8 has limited network of flights linking Edmonton Int’l and Calgary to Montréal Trudeau and Toronto Pearson. Therefore is now collecting expressions of interest from airports to plan the expansion of its Canadian network.

Flair Airlines segments itself as Canada’s solely independent LCC, while Swoop (WO) and Air Canada rouge (RV) are possessed by WestJet and Air Canada, respectively.

Featured image: Flair Airlines’Boeing 737-800. Photo: Flair Airlines

