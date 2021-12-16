MIAMI – Today, Flair Airlines (F8), one of Canada’s ultra-low-cost carriers, announced the future addition of 14 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to their fleet.

The company will be leasing these aircraft from 777 Partners in addition to unnamed leasing companies. The addition of these aircraft will bring the company’s fleet total to 30 aircraft by the end of 2023, bringing the airline within 40% of its expansion goal of 50 aircraft in its fleet, dubbed F50. The ULCC is aiming to reach this goal by the end of 2025.

The company has recently been on a rapid expansion within Canada, the United States and Mexico, now serving 32 destinations between the three countries.

Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 | Photo: Max Langley/Airways

The Future of Flair’s Fleet

The airline currently has 12 aircraft in its fleet and expects to have 20 by the end of the summer 2022 period. Their rapid expansion has been met some growing pains but the addition of aircraft will greatly aid in relieving some of the pressure on their newer systems.

In the past week, 777 Partners made their own announcement regarding future max aircraft orders from Boeing. Included in this order was the new 737-8200 aircraft which is a high density 200 seat version of the 737-8 aircraft.

Currently only flown by Ryanair, Stephen Jones did not dismiss the possibility of seeing the aircraft as an addition to the fleet in the near future. The additional 14 aircraft announced today are only the 737-8 variant of the MAX line.

Flair Airlines 737-8 | Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Executive’s Comments

“We’re on a mission to deliver low fares to Canadians and flying a state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX fleet means we can do this at the lowest passenger-mile cost in Canada, and with the lowest carbon emissions of any Canadian carrier,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines.

He continued, “With our substantial fleet expansion, Canadian travellers can continue to benefit from Flair’s eye-popping fares and increased service from existing and new airports in our network across Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

When asked about the potential economic benefit for the regions served by Flair Airlines, CEO Stephen Jones told the media that he expects the addition of the aircraft to create an estimated 1000 extra jobs.

This would be a huge growth for the airlines and support the economic recovery of the sectors served by the operator.

Featured Image: Michael Rodeback/Airways