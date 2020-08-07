MIAMI – On August 7, 2020, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s (5W) first Airbus A321NEO performed its maiden flight at Airbus’s Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport (XFW).

The maiden flight comes just one day after the aircraft’s Rejected Takeoff Tests (RTO).

This is their first A321neo. Another one is set to join the subsidiary’s feet before operations commence from Abu Dhabi in October 2020.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s maiden A321neo has the serial number CN9429. Once delivered, it will be registered as A6-WZB. Its test registration is D-AVZJ.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi A321neo. Photo Dirk Grothe

Hungary-UAE Joint Venture

Wizzair Abu Dhabi was set up in December 2019 as an offshoot subsidiary to Hungarian low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air (W6).

It is a joint venture between W6 and Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADDH). W6 has a 70% stake in the airline, whilst ADDH has a 30% stake.

They plan to commence operations on October 1, 2020, with flights to Kutaisi in Georgia and Odessa in Ukraine.

So far 5W has announced six routes from its base in Abu Dhabi. These are Yerevan in Armenia, Larnaca in Cyprus, Alexandria in Egypt, Kutaisi in Georgia, Athens in Greece, and Odessa in Ukraine.

Alexandria and Athens routes will start on October 2, 2020, whilst Armenia will start on October 3, 2020.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi A321NEO. Photo Dirk Grothe

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Fleet

Over the next 10 years, W6 expects 5W’s aircraft to grow to over 50 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

It is currently unclear whether 5W will exclusively operate A321neo or a mix of A321neo and A320neo when more new aircraft are delivered.

All aircraft are being delivered directly from W6’s existing order book for over 250 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including 20 A321XLR.