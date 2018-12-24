First Royal Air Maroc Boeing 737 MAX 8 Delivered

MIAMI – Royal Air Maroc, the flag carrier of Morocco has welcomed its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, which joins the airline to expand and modernize its existing fleet, together with the recently-delivered Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Over the first few months of the upcoming year, the airline will take delivery of three more 737 MAX 8s and three additional 787-9s, which will strengthen the airline’s operations significantly.

The 737 MAX 8 will add to Royal Air Maroc’s current fleet of Boeing 737 Next-Generation aircraft.

The new planes will be configured to seat 178 passengers in a two-class configuration: Economy and Business Class.

Royal Air Maroc plans to deploy its new 737 MAXs on routes from Casablanca base to Accra in Ghana, Lagos in Nigeria, London-Heathrow in the UK, and Bologna in Italy, as well as to both Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles De Gaules.

Abdelhamid Addou, CEO and Chairman of Royal Air Maroc, said, “These new 737 MAX airplanes expand our medium-haul portfolio, which forms the backbone of Royal Air Maroc’s fleet.”

“Our choice of this airplane is in line with our strategy of continuously expanding and modernizing our fleet, and comes just a few days after the announcement of Royal Air Maroc’s invitation to join the most prestigious Oneworld Alliance. This, in turn, will further strengthen our leadership position on the continent, both for our country and for Royal Air Maroc,” he noted.

Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales & Marketing at Boeing, also said that the manufacturer’s team is “thrilled to celebrate two major milestones this month with our long-time customer Royal Air Maroc,” talking about the recent delivery of the Dreamliners.

“Over the past five decades, we have been honored to see them grow on the wings of Boeing airplanes and we are very excited to see the next chapter of our partnership,” he added.