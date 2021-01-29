MIAMI – Dutch regional airline KLM Cityhopper (KL) has announced the maiden flight for its first Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, Dutch news portal Scramble reported on January 24.

The E195-E2, registered PR-EDK, will adopt the registration PH-NXA in the Netherlands, and its delivery will take place next month. According to the portal, KL “KLM Cityhopper has orders for 21 E195-E2s, which will be leased via Aircastle and ICBC,” with options to 14 more.

The new planes will carry up to 132 passengers, and were originally set to be used for expansion and replacement of older E195s, but plans may change due to low passenger demand. KLM Cityhopper currently operates a fleet of 49 Embraer aircraft, comprising 17 ERJ175s and 32 ERJ190s.

KLM Cityhopper PH-EXF Embraer 190-100STD. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

About the KLM Cityhopper

KLM Cityhopper, headquartered in Haarlemmermeer, North-Holland, Netherlands, is the regional airline subsidiary of KLM. It is based at the nearby Schiphol Amsterdam Airport (AMS). As an Air France-KLM subsidiary, it is a SkyTeam partner. The airline operates, on behalf of KLM, scheduled European feeder services.

Founded on April 1, 1991, the airline began operations the same year. It was created by NLM CityHopper and Netherlines’ merger. Following the merger of KLM UK, NLM Cityhopper, and NetherLines in 1991, the airline had the biggest fleet of all Fokker-built aircraft in Europe: the Fokker 50, 70, and 100.

Featured image: the Embraer E195-E2 is the third and largest Embraer model in KLM Cityhopper’s fleet.

