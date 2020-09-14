MiAMI – Today, Eastern Airways (T3) celebrated its first flight between Teesside (MME) and London (LHR), connecting the cities after more than a decade. T3 typically serves small UK regional airports, and with this new route addition, Teesside is on the world’s doorstep.

The route will run daily using the airline’s Embraer E170 aircraft. In a press release from the airport, Aviation Minister Robert Courts said “Re-establishing the route between Teesside International and Heathrow is not only a positive sign that the aviation sector is getting back up and running despite coronavirus, but also that levelling up the UK is central to Government’s plans and is powering ahead.”

Passengers boarding Eastern Airways. Photo: T3

Statement from London Heathrow CEO

London Heathrow CEO John Holland said optimistically, “Today’s first flight is the start of an exciting partnership between Teesside International, Eastern Airways and Heathrow Airport, after an absence of over a decade.”

“The Tees Valley region now as the world at their doorstep, and this sort of connectivity will facilitate the economic recovery and future growth for the people and businesses across the region.”

An Eastern Airways E-170. Photo: T3

A Good Sign in Trying Times

It is always good to see smaller regional carriers try to break into major airports, and T3 is doing it in a big way. As the global pandemic begins to wean in the world, it seems low-cost carriers like T3 will be able to capitalize on passengers looking to get out of the house on a dime, for a dime.

For tickets as low as 55 Euros, Teesside residents will have a viable way to do just that.