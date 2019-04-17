First Emirates A380 Flight Lands at Glasgow

LONDON – Emirates operated it’s first regular A380 flight to the Scottish Airport of Glasgow.

This is the second A380 to land in Scotland, and marks Scottish Aviation history, as the first regular passenger A380 flight to the country. The first A380 landed in Scotland just over five years ago, in 2014.

Emirates will operate the A380 one daily, on the evening EK25/26 flight from its hub in Dubai, until June 1, 2019, where it will be moved to the afternoon flight, with two daily flights getting reinstated.

The evening flight will revert back to the Boeing 777-300ER.

The A380 will remain on the route until September 30th, 2019, when Emirates will revert it back to 2 Boeing 777-300ERs.

The mixed aircraft operation will provide additional capacity for the second half of the summer season, as well as help Emirates retain capacity, during the runway closure.

The primary reason for the A380 starting at Glasgow is due to the closure of one of Dubai’s southernly runway for heavy maintenance.

The runway closure meant Emirates had to scale back their operations for some of 2019.

The Dubai route is Glasgow’s biggest international service. Since its launch in 2004, the route has carried over four million passengers, connecting them to Emirates’ gigantic network of 155 destinations worldwide.

Today we made Scottish aviation history as we welcomed the A380 to Glasgow #HelloA380 #GLA380 pic.twitter.com/Ts38oz73qj — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 16, 2019

In order to accommodate the superjumbo, Glasgow Airport, had to upgrade, with over £8 million, being invested into the Airport’s infrastructure.

The first A380 flight was operated by A6-EOF (CN-171), which is 4.5 years old and is painted in the blue Dubai Expo 2020.

Emirates has 39 other aircraft painted in their Expo 2020 livery. A380 A6-EOF touched down in Glasgow for the first time, just after 7:35pm local time. It then departed back to Dubai at 9:55pm.

✈️ Not long now till the A380 returns to Dubai as flight EK026 #HelloA380 #GLA380 pic.twitter.com/jzoWYNjmAW — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 16, 2019

Glasgow Airport Managing Director, Mark Johnston said in relation to the first A380 flight, “I’m absolutely delighted that Emirates will start their A380 service to Glasgow Airport today. It isn’t just significant for the airport or even the city, it’s a first in Scottish Aviation history.”

He added, “We’ve invested over £8 million in the infrastucture and we are proud to be welcoming the A380 to Glasgow.”

This is terrific news for Scotland as a whole, as it represents a massive boost to the tourism industry and added confidence by one of the world’s leading airlines.

It’s great to finally see the A380 land at Glasgow on a regular basis after years of speculation and the worst kept secret of 2018, with the infrastructure work, that was getting carried out at the tail end of last year.

Despite this news, the A380 is now entering it’s twilight years, with All Nippon Airways (ANA), becoming the last new customer, to take delivery.

Emirates plan to operate the type well into the 2030s, however, the question is, will Glasgow Airport see the A380 as a regular for years to come?