LONDON – Belavia (B2) took delivery today of their first E2 next generation Embraer aircraft in Brazil. The new aircraft is the first of three E195-E2 jets to be leased to B2 by AerCap.

The aircraft, configured in a comfortable dual class layout seating 125 passengers in total, seats 9 in business and 116 in economy.

The company plans to deploy their new aircraft on popular routes such as London, Barcelona, Nur-Sultan, Munich, Paris, Sochi, and Amsterdam.

Belavia Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Embraer

Statement from Belavia

Anatoly Gusarov, CEO of B2, said, “B2’s passengers love our current Embraer aircraft and I hope they will love the next generation E2 even more. The E2 offers B2 lower operating costs, as well as the lowest impact on the environment.”

“At B2 we like to keep our fleet young and fresh; with the addition of the E195-E2 we can take more passengers, further, in greater comfort, and more efficiently, the E2 is the perfect fit.”

Statement from Embraer

Cesar Pereira, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer, said, “It’s great to welcome another airline to the E2 family of operators.”

“As airlines’ ramp up their operations, the E195-E2 is perfectly positioned to right size routes previously operated by narrowbodies, while keeping frequencies and adjusting capacity to new levels.”

“We look forward to supporting B2 as they continue to upgrade their offering to their customers.”

