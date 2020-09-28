MIAMI – Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) announces it has received certification for the world’s first Embraer E195 adapted dedicated cargo aircraft. The first aircraft began commercial services on Saturday, September 26.

Another three aircraft are expected to be adapted by the end of 2020, delivering a unique and focused solution to the Company’s e-commerce customers. Two of the four planes have already been dedicated to an e-commerce provider for a period of at least six months.

Azul Embraer E190 reg. PR-AXG credit: Wikicommons

Azul Cargo Fleet

The four planes will join the company’s two dedicated Boeing 737-400 freighters, for a total of six aircraft dedicated for Azul Cargo Express. In addition, the company’s dedicated fleet capabilities are further expanded by its five ATR 72-600 Quick-Change aircraft.

These dedicated cargo aircraft, together with belly capacity on AD’s passenger network, the largest in Brazil, gives the company’s customers exclusive access to the broadest, fastest and most efficient range of logistics services.

Azul Embraer E190 reg. PR-AYT credit: wikicommons

Statement from Azul

John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, said, “We are excited to continue diversifying our business model with the adaptation of these four Embraer aircraft. The size, range, and performance of the E195, gives it the perfect combination of payload capacity, volume

capacity and low trip-cost economics allowing fast and efficient logistics access all around Brazil.”

Rodgerson also said, “We are seeing record demand for the services provided by Azul Cargo Express and are pleased to innovate to further meet the needs of our customers. With the combination of our dedicated aircraft, belly capacity on the largest domestic network in Brazil, we are ready to meet the growing need of all our logistics and especially all our e-commerce customers. Our logistics solutions have the potential to transform e-commerce in Brazil.”