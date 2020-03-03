Airways Magazine

Photo: First Delta Airbus A220-300 Spotted In Mobile

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Photo: First Delta Airbus A220-300 Spotted In Mobile

Photo: Francois Tasse | @War_bird

Photo: First Delta Airbus A220-300 Spotted In Mobile
March 03
15:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — The first Airbus A220-300 for Delta Air Lines (DL) has been spotted at the manufacturer’s assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.

The carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A220-100 in October 2018, becoming the first American carrier to operate the Canadian-manufactured plane.

Last year, in January 2019, Delta extended its order book from 75 to 90 Airbus A220 aircraft, consisting of 40 A220-100s and 50 A220-300s.

At the time of the order increase, Gil West, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, noted that the additional A220 aircraft “will continue to strategically enable Delta to refresh our fleet, drive further advances in the customer experience and serve as an excellent investment for our customers, employees and shareowners for Delta into the next decade.”

Today, the first of 50 A220-300s for Delta was spotted at the Airbus assembly line in Mobile, Alabama, sporting the airline’s full livery.

To date, Delta has taken delivery of 30 A220-100 aircraft, all of which are performing domestic flights through New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Detroit (DTW), Austin (AUS), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Houston (IAH), West Palm Beach (PBI), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), New Orleans (MSY), Fort Myers (RSW), Denver (DEN), Spokane (GEG), Milwaukee (MKE), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Salt Lake City (SLC), Sacramento (SMF), Las Vegas (LAS), and Orange County (SNA).

Stay tuned for more Airbus A220-300 news.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Airbus A220Airbus A220-300Delta Air Lines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0