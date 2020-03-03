Photo: First Delta Airbus A220-300 Spotted In Mobile

MIAMI — The first Airbus A220-300 for Delta Air Lines (DL) has been spotted at the manufacturer’s assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.

The carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A220-100 in October 2018, becoming the first American carrier to operate the Canadian-manufactured plane.

Last year, in January 2019, Delta extended its order book from 75 to 90 Airbus A220 aircraft, consisting of 40 A220-100s and 50 A220-300s.

At the time of the order increase, Gil West, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, noted that the additional A220 aircraft “will continue to strategically enable Delta to refresh our fleet, drive further advances in the customer experience and serve as an excellent investment for our customers, employees and shareowners for Delta into the next decade.”

Today, the first of 50 A220-300s for Delta was spotted at the Airbus assembly line in Mobile, Alabama, sporting the airline’s full livery.

To date, Delta has taken delivery of 30 A220-100 aircraft, all of which are performing domestic flights through New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Detroit (DTW), Austin (AUS), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Houston (IAH), West Palm Beach (PBI), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), New Orleans (MSY), Fort Myers (RSW), Denver (DEN), Spokane (GEG), Milwaukee (MKE), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Salt Lake City (SLC), Sacramento (SMF), Las Vegas (LAS), and Orange County (SNA).

Stay tuned for more Airbus A220-300 news.