LONDON – The first Condor Airlines (DE) passenger flight took off from Frankfurt, Germany, to Xian, the capital of China’s Shaanxi province. Going forward, DE will serve the 13-million-metropolis every Saturday.

The carrier is thus not only launching regular passenger flights to China but is also the only airline to directly connect the metropolis of Xian with Frankfurt.

With its partner airline China Eastern (MU), DE also connects many other destinations within China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

Familiar Skies for Condor

The company already knows Xian very well. In spring, DE brought urgently needed medical protection materials from the Xian region to Europe and is now building on this experience with regular passenger flights. These flights will be distributed in China by DE’s partner DreamAir.

Travelers are requested to carefully check the current entry regulations for China and have all requested documents in place.

