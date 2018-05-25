First ANA Airbus A380 Rolls Out From Assembly Line

MIAMI — The first Airbus A380 for Japanese carrier, All Nippon Airways (ANA), has rolled out of the assembly line in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft was seen leaving Station 40 yesterday wearing the ANA logo on its tail.

The first parts of the airliner arrived in Toulouse on March 19, taking less than two months to put them together into a partially finished product.

The plane will now move to an outdoor station, where engineers will complete structural completion tests, engine installation, and flight deck furnishing.

Airbus states that the next steps in the manufacturing process are system testing for electric, hydraulic, and air conditioning power.

The Japanese carrier placed an order for three A380s in 2016—the last airline to purchase factory-fresh Airbus A380s.

Up to date, 13 customers operate the double-decker plane around the world. A total of 226 units have been delivered.

ANA will become the airline with the smallest Airbus A380 fleet, together with wet-leasing carrier HiFly, which has purchased two second-hand A380s that Singapore Airlines retired after ten years of operation.

READ MORE: Hi Fly Acquires Two Airbus A380s, Delivery Set To Mid 2018

HiFly expects to take delivery of its first A380 in mid-2018. The planes will be configured with a three-cabin layout, totaling 471 passengers in First, Business, and Economy Class.

First Logojet A380

In April, ANA announced that its three A380s will sport different Hawaiian-themed liveries.

According to the airline, the cabin configuration, seat products, and the plane’s liveries will all be inspired in “the spirit of Hawaii.” The planes will be deployed on routes from Japan to Hawaii exclusively.

“Lani,” the blue character plane, comes from a Hawaiian word that means sky. The second will be named “Kai,” the emerald green character meaning ocean. And the third will be named “Ka La,” the orange character, which means sunset.

Each plane will be fitted with eight First Class suites, 56 Business Class, 73 Premium Economy, and 383 Economy Class seats.

The airline will also introduce a couch seat section with 60 units on the main deck’s rear section.