First ANA A380 Leaves Paintshop (+Photos)

LONDON – ANA All Nippon Airways has had it’s first A380 roll out of the paint shop today.

It took 21 days to complete the paint job on the aircraft and it was presented to ANA officials today in a dramatic and entertaining display.

The plane is the first of three A380’s that the airline will have painted in this unique and one of a kind livery, sporting a blue Sea turtle and is called “Flying Honu”, the blue is a representation of the blue skies on Hawaii.

LIVE – A moment of cuteness as @FlyANA_Official's #A380 FLYING HONU is rolling out of the nest. https://t.co/kxA4vrzXe8 — Airbus (@Airbus) December 13, 2018

The aircraft is due to be delivered in March next year and is currently set to begin commercial operations for ANA on May 24, 2019, on the airlines Tokyo Narita – Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu route.

The completion and final painting of this aircraft mark an important moment in the History of the A380 with ANA now becoming the first Japanese airline to own and operate the superjumbo.

Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA said: “We are excited to showcase the largest passenger aircraft and even more excited about the experience it will offer travellers on the Narita-Honolulu route.”

“The Airbus A380 will be an important addition to ANA’s current fleet and it will allow passengers to reach the scenic islands of Hawaii in comfort and style. The customized livery adds a personal touch that will make the trip that much more memorable.”

The airline has said that the second A380 is due to begin service in July 2019 and will be painted in with an emerald green livery which is “inspired by the crystal clear water of Hawaii”.

Today will be a day of celebration for ANA as they are fully set to take delivery of their new plane on time and with this new special livery, it will no doubt be spotters favourite for its unique look and colours.