Airways Magazine

First ANA A380 Leaves Paintshop (+Photos)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

First ANA A380 Leaves Paintshop (+Photos)

First ANA A380 Leaves Paintshop (+Photos)
December 13
08:18 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – ANA All Nippon Airways has had it’s first A380 roll out of the paint shop today.

It took 21 days to complete the paint job on the aircraft and it was presented to ANA officials today in a dramatic and entertaining display.

The plane is the first of three A380’s that the airline will have painted in this unique and one of a kind livery, sporting a blue Sea turtle and is called “Flying Honu”, the blue is a representation of the blue skies on Hawaii.

The aircraft is due to be delivered in March next year and is currently set to begin commercial operations for ANA on May 24, 2019, on the airlines Tokyo Narita – Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu route.

The completion and final painting of this aircraft mark an important moment in the History of the A380 with ANA now becoming the first Japanese airline to own and operate the superjumbo.

Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA said: “We are excited to showcase the largest passenger aircraft and even more excited about the experience it will offer travellers on the Narita-Honolulu route.”

“The Airbus A380 will be an important addition to ANA’s current fleet and it will allow passengers to reach the scenic islands of Hawaii in comfort and style. The customized livery adds a personal touch that will make the trip that much more memorable.”

The airline has said that the second A380 is due to begin service in July 2019 and will be painted in with an emerald green livery which is “inspired by the crystal clear water of Hawaii”.

Today will be a day of celebration for ANA as they are fully set to take delivery of their new plane on time and with this new special livery, it will no doubt be spotters favourite for its unique look and colours.

Comments
103
Tags
A380AirbusAll Nippon AirwaysFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Tomos Howells

Tomos Howells

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0