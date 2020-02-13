Airways Magazine

First Airbus A350 For Turkish Airlines Rolls Out From Paintshop

February 13
14:08 2020
MIAMI — Turkish Airlines’ first Airbus A350-900 emerged from the paint shop in Toulouse, sporting the carrier’s traditional livery.

The Turkish carrier has 25 A350-900s on order—part of a bulk 60 aircraft order from both Boeing and Airbus for 787 Dreamliner and A350XWB aircraft in March 2018.

Turkish Airlines confirmed a sizeable order of 60 widebody Boeing and Airbus planes in March 2018. The Istanbul-based carrier plans to reconstruct its long-haul fleet with the addition of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 Airbus A350-900s.

The Istanbul-based carrier also has the option to increase its A350 order to 30 aircraft.

This large order of widebody planes came after Turkish Airlines signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with both manufacturers as part of a Presidential visit to both the United States and France, by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The airline’s newest aircraft type emerged from the final assembly line at the end of November 2019.

Turkish Airlines plans to debut its first A350s on flights from Istanbul to London-Heathrow, Dubai, Los Angeles, Seoul-Incheon, New York JFK, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires later this year.

The Inaugural flight to Heathrow is planned for mid-April, according to Turkish Airlines.

The A350s will also feature the same seats as its Boeing counterparts; however, the exact seat number is currently unknown.

Turkish currently flies to more international destinations than any other airline in the world. As of February 13, 2020, the airline’s fleet consists of 307 aircraft with an average age of seven years.

With the arrival of the A350, Turkish Airlines continues to fairly split its Airbus/Boeing tab by selecting competing planes to rejuvenate its current long-haul fleet, a motion that has characterized the airline’s orders for the last seven years.

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

0