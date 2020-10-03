MIAMI – With a direct flight of 12 hrs and 25 min between Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), Brazil, and Victorville Southern California Logistics Airport (VCV), United States, the first Airbus A350 delivered to LATAM Brazil (LA) with registration PR-XTA, the first A350 in the Americas, is set for storage.

The retirement of PR-XTA from the LA fleet follows that of another A350, PR-XTB forming a part of a plan for adjusting the fleet as a result of the pandemic and a judicial recovery process.

The LATAM Group as a whole has had a tough time as a result of the pandemic facing financial losses resulting from low passenger numbers, even having to return aircraft to lessors.

LATAM Airlines

First in the Americas

Received in December of 2015, PR-XTA was the only A350 of LA maintaining the old TAM livery prior to the merger of the Brazilian airline into the LATAM Group. The aircraft was also one of the first Airbus A350s set for global delivery, with serial number 24 while carrying the inscription “First A350 XWB of the Americas”.

Delta Air Lines (DL) had previously cancelled a deal to buy four of the A350s from LA.

Currently maintaining a fleet of another 10 A350 aircraft of which only 3 are operating, it remains to be seen as to whether the rest of the fleet will return as passenger numbers permit.