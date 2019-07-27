Airways Magazine

Photos: The First Airbus A330neo For Hi Fly Lifts Off

Photos: The First Airbus A330neo For Hi Fly Lifts Off

Photo: Clément Alloing

Photos: The First Airbus A330neo For Hi Fly Lifts Off
July 27
2019
MIAMI — The first Airbus A330-900 for the wet-leasing specialist, Hi Fly, performed its maiden flight out of Toulouse, France. The aircraft was spotted climbing out of the airport painted in the airline’s striking blue and grey livery.

Hi Fly’s parent company, Hi Fly Malta, has already received its first A330-900, which was delivered to Air Senegal, and operates flights between Dakar and Paris.

The aircraft is set to be delivered to Hi Fly in the coming months and will help them modernize its wet-leasing fleet of second-hand Airbus A330s and A340s.

Hi Fly is one of the largest charter specialists in Europe, subbing in aircraft on short term notice, or providing long term solutions with airlines around the world.

The wet leasing specialist helps other carriers maintain its schedules in the event of aircraft shortages, such as last year’s Boeing 787s that were grounded because of Rolls-Royce engine woes.

Hi Fly has ten A330-900s on order, excluding the one’s Hi Fly Malta has on order, which is currently unknown.

Hi Fly was also the first airline to operate a flight that was plastic-free using sustainable alternatives. The A330-900 order further emphasis Hi Fly’s’ goal to become a more sustainable airline.

Hi Fly adds to the growing list of A330neo operators after TAP Portugal, Air Senegal, Air Mauritius, Delta, and Lion Air.

0