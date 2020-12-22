MIAMI – Ugandan flag carrier Uganda Airlines (UR) has taken delivery of its first of two A330-800 aircraft from manufacturer Airbus. This is the first wide-body for the young airline, which commenced operations in August 2019.

The aircraft was rolled out in October of this year, and UR reveled the A330neo’s cabin product the following month. The jet is outfitted with a three class passenger cabin, including a business class featuring lie-flat seats, and a premium economy cabin in addition to the standard economy seats.

These A330s will be joining the airline’s existing fleet of four 76 seat Mitsubishi (formerly Bombardier) CRJ-900ERs. UR plans to utilize the widebodies on long haul service to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

More Deliveries for Airbus

The aircraft’s manufacturer, Airbus, has had a slow delivery year due to the stark decrease in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 only saw 14 A330 deliveries; much less than 2019’s 53.

The delivery to UR marks only the third for the -800 variant, with the only other two examples delivered to Kuwait Airways (KU). The state owned airline expects to take delivery of their second and final A330neo in January of 2021.

