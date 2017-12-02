Airways Magazine

DHL Takes Delivery of the First Airbus A330-300P2F

December 02
2017
MIAMI – DHL Express is the first operator to take delivery of the A330-300 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) converted aircraft from Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) — the joint venture between ST Aerospace and Airbus.

 

Geoff Kehr, SVP, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express said the expectations over the new aircraft are to “strengthen our Asia Pacific air network, bringing added capacity and increased efficiency” since it is a market with “dynamic express volume growth.”

Credits: Airbus

“DHL Express is very excited to be bringing the first A330-300 P2F into commercial operation within our international air network,” Kehr said.

This delivery comes after October’s test flights and November’s awarding of the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

“We congratulate DHL on the delivery of its first A330-300P2F. We are confident that this new-generation and efficient mid-sized freighter will bring significant benefits to DHL’s international express operations,” said Christopher Buckley, Airbus EVP Sales.

The A330P2F conversion program was launched in 2012 and is a collaboration between ST Aerospace, Airbus, and their joint venture EFW. It has two variants – the A330-200P2F and the larger A330-300P2F.

The aircraft can carry up to 62 metric tonnes over 3,650 nautical miles while offering 20% more cargo volume and lower cost-per-tonne.

DHL Express has firm orders for eight A330-300P2F with additional options to receive another 10.

A330-300P2F Airbus DHL Express

