Airways Magazine

First 787 Dreamliner For El Al Painted In Portland

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

First 787 Dreamliner For El Al Painted In Portland

First 787 Dreamliner For El Al Painted In Portland
July 24
14:21 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — The first 787-9 Dreamliner for El Al Israel Airlines has been painted according to photos posted to the airline’s official Facebook page. The aircraft, 4X-EDA (LN: 590), is named Ashdod.

4X-EDA was painted at Portland International Airport and will return to Everett, Washington this afternoon to complete test flights before delivery in mid-August.

BONUS: Track the return flight from Portland to Everett

20248404_10155776527609905_2789045722485457492_o 20247795_10155776527629905_2412811654738315260_o

The Dreamliner features a line of text near the aft door that states “Proudly All Boeing” just as Alaska Airlines’ 737s feature.

“Boeing is proud and honored that EL AL operates a fleet consisting solely of Boeing aircraft,” said Raymond Conner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vice Chairman of Boeing Company.

The long-haul mid-size widebody is expected to serve the Tel Aviv-London route first and, by the end of the year, to Newark (EWR). The Dreamliner will also fly to Hong Kong by the beginning of 2018.

“The entry of 16 of the world’s most advanced Dreamliner airplanes will provide a new experience, positioning El Al on a par with the best airlines in the world,” said Israel’s Transportation Minister, Yisrael Katz (Likud).

El Al revealed the aircraft offers three passenger cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

1704_ELAL_B787_PRESS_s04_seatFront_day_250417 1704_ELAL_B787_PRESS_s17_cabinOV_FWD_250417 1702_ELAL_B787_pressStills_s19_seatRear_20170217

The new Business Class has a major improvement from what the airline offers today: 32 lie-flat beds, 4 in each row. Every seat has access to the aisle with a configuration of 1-2-1. Legroom is 78″ and every seat has 16″ touch screen.

El Al will likely take delivery of their first 787 in mid-August. El Al currently has 16 787s on order split between the 787-8 and 787-9.

0
Tags
787787 DreamlinerBoeing 787DreamlinerEl AlIsrael

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!