First 787 Dreamliner For El Al Painted In Portland

MIAMI — The first 787-9 Dreamliner for El Al Israel Airlines has been painted according to photos posted to the airline’s official Facebook page. The aircraft, 4X-EDA (LN: 590), is named Ashdod.

4X-EDA was painted at Portland International Airport and will return to Everett, Washington this afternoon to complete test flights before delivery in mid-August.

BONUS: Track the return flight from Portland to Everett

The Dreamliner features a line of text near the aft door that states “Proudly All Boeing” just as Alaska Airlines’ 737s feature.

“Boeing is proud and honored that EL AL operates a fleet consisting solely of Boeing aircraft,” said Raymond Conner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vice Chairman of Boeing Company.

El Al released some pictures of its first 787. It took a note from Alaska’s playbook and painted “Proudly All Boeing” on the back. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9jNzM372zk — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) July 24, 2017

The long-haul mid-size widebody is expected to serve the Tel Aviv-London route first and, by the end of the year, to Newark (EWR). The Dreamliner will also fly to Hong Kong by the beginning of 2018.

“The entry of 16 of the world’s most advanced Dreamliner airplanes will provide a new experience, positioning El Al on a par with the best airlines in the world,” said Israel’s Transportation Minister, Yisrael Katz (Likud).

El Al revealed the aircraft offers three passenger cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

The new Business Class has a major improvement from what the airline offers today: 32 lie-flat beds, 4 in each row. Every seat has access to the aisle with a configuration of 1-2-1. Legroom is 78″ and every seat has 16″ touch screen.

El Al will likely take delivery of their first 787 in mid-August. El Al currently has 16 787s on order split between the 787-8 and 787-9.