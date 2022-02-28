DALLAS – As the closure of Russia’s airspace puts Finnair (AY) in a dire situation, the airline withdraws its H2 2022 guidance and braces for financial impact.

The announcement comes after Russia declared it was blocking flights by airlines from 36 countries, including Britain and Germany, in response to worldwide bans on Russian aircraft.

Finnair states via a company press release that the prospective closure of Russian airspace would have a significant impact on air traffic between Europe and Asia, which is critical to the airline’s network. Finland’s flag carrier had staked a lot on providing links to Asia from its Helsinki hub.

Before the Ukraine crisis and Russian airspace closure, AY had hoped for a lucrative Asian summer while it pivoted to North America in the meantime. According to ch-aviation.com, AY currently operates eight A330-300s and seventeen A350-900s (with two more to be delivered) for its long-haul routes, among a total fleet of 83 aircraft.

Now, the airline says the financial consequences of Russia’s airline ban will be enormous, particularly if the current scenario continues on. As a result, the company is withdrawing its Q1 2022 and operating environment in H2 2022 guidance, which was published in conjunction with its Q4 2021 performance report.

While bookings in the European and North American markets have started to increase as the pandemic’s effects fade, AY says it is now planning additional traffic and cost-cutting initiatives in case the situation worsens and will disclose more details in the coming weeks.

Finnair OH-LTS Airbus A330-302 aircraft, which is used for long-haul flights. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Finnair CEO

“The crisis in Ukraine touches all Europeans, and we understand the EU’s decision to close its airspace. We are implementing our contingency plan as the situation has a considerable impact on Finnair. Bypassing the Russian airspace lengthens flight times to Asia considerably and, thus, the operation of most our passenger and cargo flights to Asia is not economically sustainable or competitive”, Topi Manner, Finnair CEO, says.

“Despite the massive negative financial impacts that the pandemic had on us, our cash position is still strong, c. 1.7 billion euros at the end of 2021. This includes the currently undrawn 400-million-euro hybrid loan granted by the State of Finland, which also supports our equity”, Manner says.

The CEO added, “The State owner has stated that Finnair is a company of strategic interest. Under these new circumstances, we as a company feel that functioning flight connections are even more important for the Finnish economy, safety and security of supply. The company is considering different solutions in case the situation prolongs, and it has an active dialogue with the State of Finland.”

Featured image: Finnair flies Airbus A350-900, OH-LWG pictured, on its long-haul flights. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways