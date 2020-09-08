MIAMI – In August, Finnair (AY) carried 193,000 passengers, 85.5% less than August 2019, but up 32.9% from July 2020. The impact from COVID-19, including strict travel restrictions imposed by Finland’s federal government, still affected all passenger traffic figures and was visible especially in the North Atlantic as there were no scheduled flights in August

Overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) decreased in August by 84.1% year over year. AY operated an average of 116 daily flights (including cargo-only) which was only 31.8% when compared to August 2019.

The differences between capacity figures are related to the shorter operated flights and smaller operated aircraft compared to August 2019. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK’s) decreased by 92.4 percent. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 45.1 points to 41.7 percent.

Finnair Airbus A350. | Photo: © Airbus

Statistics by Region

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 86.6%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 100%. In European traffic, the ASKs fell 78.7 percent and 62.5% in domestic traffic.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 96.4 percent, in North American traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 86.4%, and in domestic traffic by 64.6 percent.

The PLF was 24.3% in Asian traffic but supported by cargo operations and very high cargo load factor. The PLF was 52.8% in European traffic and 62.8% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in North Atlantic traffic due to zero passenger flights in August.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 96.4%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 84.9%, and in domestic traffic by 69.5%.

Finnair Airbus A340-300 | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Cargo Operations: A Positive for Finnair

Available scheduled cargo tonne kilometers decreased by 86.8% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometers decreased by 81.4%, both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometers decreased by 78.4%, and revenue tonne-kilometers decreased by 70.5% and they included also the cargo-only flights mainly operated between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America.

The total cargo tonnes were up by 13.7% from July 2020 mostly due to strong demand related to the scheduled cargo capacity. As a result, the cargo load factor was still clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2019.

Finally, in August, 96% of AY’s flights were on-time.

Finnair Airbus A330-302 [OH-LTR] | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Full Finnair Traffic Performance Statistics for August

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic.

Chart By: Aviation24.be.

The September statistics will be released on October 7, 2020.