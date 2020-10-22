MIAMI – Finnair (AY) has completed the cooperation process started in September on its plans to reduce up to 1,000 jobs. The airline will also make structural changes and implement additional temporary layoffs.

The changes are of course due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a company press release, approximately 600 jobs will be cut within Finland and 100 jobs elsewhere. This amounts to about 10% of its current workforce of 6,500.

In addition, AY continues temporary layoffs impacting most of its employees in Finland. The restructuring will be complete by the end of March 2021. The cooperation process concerned all AY employees in Finland except for cabin and cockpit crew, altogether 2,800 employees.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from Finnair CEO

Topi Manner, Finnair CEO stated, “I’m grateful that together with our employees, we were able to find savings solutions which helped us to save approximately 150 jobs at Finnair. Despite of that, this is a very sad day at Finnair.”

“The corona pandemic has been completely unfair to our industry, and, unfortunately, many Finnair employees now must experience its financial implications personally.”

“The changes are, however, necessary and inevitable,” Manner continued. “Finnair’s rebuild requires us to be competitive when aviation gradually starts to recover. Therefore, we will have to do many things differently in order to succeed.”

Finnair Airbus A350. | Photo: © Airbus

Support Program to Help Reemployment

Finnair has built a change security program called NEXT, which comprises of training opportunities, career coaching, and reemployment paths outside Finnair. The airline developed the program in collaboration with public employment and business services, Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment, City of Vantaa, and several schools and businesses.

“It has been great how smoothly and in a customer-oriented way the implementation of the change security program has started, both with different authorities and with selected educational partners,” says Johanna Karppi, SVP People & Culture.

“Every player has been ready to develop solutions specifically for our employees. I would like to thank all the partners for the expertise and cooperation shown in designing the program.”