Finnair Outlines Network Recovery Plans

May 19
10:46 2020
LONDON – Finnish national carrier Finnair (AY) has unveiled plans to reinstate frequencies and routes to its network following severe disruption from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The airline is establishing a gradual restart of operations from July, with it set to “review its schedule on a monthly basis”.

Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer Ole Orver stated that the airline plans to restart operations at 30% of its existing capacity initially.

”We expect aviation to recover gradually, starting in July. Our intention is to operate approximately 30% of our normal amount of flights in July, and we will also start long-haul flights to our key Asian destinations. We will then add routes and frequencies month by month as demand recovers.”

The Destinations in Question…

The Finnish carrier has stated that the following destinations will be launched from July:

AsiaJuly: Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai (Subject to regulatory approval., Nagoya, Tokyo Narita, Singapore, Seoul & Bangkok.

August: New Delhi

November: Tokyo Haneda, Krabi & Phuket
AmericasAugust: New York.

November: Miami
EuropeJuly: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Gothenburg, Geneva, Hamburg, London, Malaga, Manchester,  Moscow, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Prague, Riga, Tallinn, Stockholm, St Petersburg, Vilnius, Vienna and Zürich.

August: Barcelona, Milan, Madrid, Rome and Warsaw
DomesticJuly: Kuopio, Mariehamn, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Turku and Vaasa

August: Ivalo and Kittilä

September: Kuusamo and Tampere

The airline was keen to note that services to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi or Kokkola will not operate during the Summer 2020 schedule.

Finnair has said that flights that are not operating between July 2020 to the end of March 2021 will be handled through alternative flight arrangements or refunds.

Increased Cargo Capacity

It has also been announced by the airline that two of its Airbus A330 aircraft will be modified for cargo use by removing economy class seats from the cabin.

Thanks to its flexibility, such a conversion was made within two days and as passenger traffic for the carrier increases, it can then do the same in that short period of time when it comes to reinstating economy class seats.

Commenting on these changes was Mikko Tainio, the Managing Director of Finnair Cargo who emphasized the importance behind this decision during the pandemic.

A Finnair Airbus A330 flies through the cold, moist sunset after a long-haul flight from Asia. Aviation Photography opportunities are quite unique in Helsinki. PHOTO: ELIAS HADJARI.

“Functioning logistic connections are always critical for the world economy, but their meaning is heightened during the crisis. To ensure the availability of national emergency supplies, it’s important to be able to access goods from another continent in a matter of hours.”

April and May of this year has seen the carrier operating cargo sorties to the likes of China, Japan, South Korea, Estonia and Belgium, as well as the airline doing the same for the U.S and Thailand earlier last week.

Up to 50 one-way cargo flights are being operated a week by the carrier, with such flights potentially due to increase as it retrofits such aircraft.

Like with the Lufthansa Group (LH), which announced 14 new weekly flights to Shenzhen, AY is taking steps to help out the globe when it comes to shipping over important supplies to those that need it the most.

