Finnair Increases London Capacity For Summer 2019

LONDON — Finnair has announced an increase on its Summer 2019 capacity to London-Heathrow with an additional daily service operated with an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The new flight is scheduled to depart Helsinki at 11:40 with the return leg planned to depart Heathrow at 13:50.

In a statement Christian Lesjak, Senior Vice President, Network and Resource Management at Finnair, noted that “Finnair’s presence in London and in the UK has been growing steadily over the past few years and we are pleased to add capacity on this important route for Finnair.”

“By adding the new midday frequency and flying an additional wide-body aircraft on the route, we will be able to offer even more flexibility and network connections for our customers,” he said.

Finnair Airbus A321. (Credits: Valentin Hintikka)

It is believed that, in addition to this new daily service, Finnair will further increase its capacity to London by upgrading the 16:00 flight from an A321 to an A330 aircraft.

Finnair says that this upgrade will see an increment in seats offered by more than 50 seats on this route.

Finnair currently flies an Airbus A350 aircraft daily for the first flight in the morning to Heathrow, which the carrier has said allows its business class passengers to enjoy a more “seamless business class capacity” with its connecting flights to Asia.

With the additional capacity, Finnair will be operating up to two wide-body planes per day between Helsinki and London—approximately a 21% increase over last year’s offer.

With BREXIT now only months away, this is welcome news to the many UK business travelers who fly the route on a regular basis.