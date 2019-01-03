Airways Magazine

Finnair Increases London Capacity For Summer 2019

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Finnair Increases London Capacity For Summer 2019

Finnair Increases London Capacity For Summer 2019
January 03
05:36 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON — Finnair has announced an increase on its Summer 2019 capacity to London-Heathrow with an additional daily service operated with an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The new flight is scheduled to depart Helsinki at 11:40 with the return leg planned to depart Heathrow at 13:50.

In a statement Christian Lesjak, Senior Vice President, Network and Resource Management at Finnair, noted that “Finnair’s presence in London and in the UK has been growing steadily over the past few years and we are pleased to add capacity on this important route for Finnair.”

“By adding the new midday frequency and flying an additional wide-body aircraft on the route, we will be able to offer even more flexibility and network connections for our customers,” he said.

Finnair Airbus A321. (Credits: Valentin Hintikka)

It is believed that, in addition to this new daily service, Finnair will further increase its capacity to London by upgrading the 16:00 flight from an A321 to an A330 aircraft.

Finnair says that this upgrade will see an increment in seats offered by more than 50 seats on this route.

Finnair currently flies an Airbus A350 aircraft daily for the first flight in the morning to Heathrow, which the carrier has said allows its business class passengers to enjoy a more “seamless business class capacity” with its connecting flights to Asia.

With the additional capacity, Finnair will be operating up to two wide-body planes per day between Helsinki and London—approximately a 21% increase over last year’s offer.

With BREXIT now only months away, this is welcome news to the many UK business travelers who fly the route on a regular basis.

Comments
0
Tags
FinnairLondon Heathrow
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Tomos Howells

Tomos Howells

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0