Finnair Flies Back to Shanghai
LONDON – Today, Finnair (AY) received permission from Chinese authorities to begin operating a weekly flight from July 23 between Helsinki and Shanghai with its Airbus A350. aircraft. The flight schedule will be published in all AY sales channels.
Finland has opened its borders for work-related travel from China but entry to Finland is still restricted for the time being pending a Europea level decision on reciprocity.
The company currently offers smooth connections to 24 European destinations from Helsinki.
Scheduled Flights for The Coming Months
The airline flies to over 30 destinations in July, operating altogether 80-90 flights per day, and is increasing both routes and frequencies in August and September.
As of 13 July, in fact, Finland opened its borders for all travel from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Switzerland, and allowed work-related travel from China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.
Travelers from these countries can thus enter Finland without quarantine requirements. Finland opened its borders already in June for travel from Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway.
Destination Updates
The company updates its traffic plan on a weekly basis and has the capability to add flights at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are removed and travel demand recovers. Long-haul flights to Asia are also supported by cargo demand.
Destinations in Finland
- Kuopio
- Mariehamn
- Oulu
- Rovaniemi
- Turku
- Vaasa
- Ivalo (from August)
- Kittilä (from August)
Destinations in Europe
- Amsterdam
- Berlin
- Brussels
- Budapest
- Copenhagen
- Düsseldorf
- Frankfurt
- Geneva
- Gothenburg
- Hamburg
- London
- Málaga
- Manchester
- Munich
- Oslo
- Paris
- Prague
- Riga
- Stockholm
- Tallinn
- Vienna
- Vilnius
- Zurich
Destinations in Asia
- Hong Kong
- Seoul
- Tokyo (Narita)
Statement from Finnair CCO
Ole Orvér, AY Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The re-opening of our Shanghai route is great news for our customers and an important step for us, as China continues to play a key role in AY’s strategy.”
“We look forward to increasing our service to the Chinese market soonest,” added the CEO.