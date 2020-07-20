Finnair Flies Back to Shanghai

LONDON – Today, Finnair (AY) received permission from Chinese authorities to begin operating a weekly flight from July 23 between Helsinki and Shanghai with its Airbus A350. aircraft. The flight schedule will be published in all AY sales channels.

Finland has opened its borders for work-related travel from China but entry to Finland is still restricted for the time being pending a Europea level decision on reciprocity.

The company currently offers smooth connections to 24 European destinations from Helsinki.

Finnair Airbus A330-302 [OH-LTR] | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Scheduled Flights for The Coming Months

The airline flies to over 30 destinations in July, operating altogether 80-90 flights per day, and is increasing both routes and frequencies in August and September.

As of 13 July, in fact, Finland opened its borders for all travel from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Switzerland, and allowed work-related travel from China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Travelers from these countries can thus enter Finland without quarantine requirements. Finland opened its borders already in June for travel from Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway.

Finnair Airbus A340-300 | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Destination Updates

The company updates its traffic plan on a weekly basis and has the capability to add flights at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are removed and travel demand recovers. Long-haul flights to Asia are also supported by cargo demand.

Destinations in Finland

Kuopio

Mariehamn

Oulu

Rovaniemi

Turku

Vaasa

Ivalo (from August)

Kittilä (from August)

Destinations in Europe

Amsterdam

Berlin

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen

Düsseldorf

Frankfurt

Geneva

Gothenburg

Hamburg

London

Málaga

Manchester

Munich

Oslo

Paris

Prague

Riga

Stockholm

Tallinn

Vienna

Vilnius

Zurich

Destinations in Asia

Hong Kong

Seoul

Tokyo (Narita)

Finnair Airbus A350-900 taking off

Statement from Finnair CCO

Ole Orvér, AY Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The re-opening of our Shanghai route is great news for our customers and an important step for us, as China continues to play a key role in AY’s strategy.”

“We look forward to increasing our service to the Chinese market soonest,” added the CEO.