Airways Magazine

Finnair Flies Back to Shanghai

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Delta Air Lines Accused of Penalizing Pilots MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) has faced numerous recent complaints stating that it is punishing Pilots for requesting retraining in company-owned simulators before returning to the air. As people...
  • Wizz Air Opens New Routes In Europe LONDON – Low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced the opening of new routes from Cyprus, Germany, and Ukraine. The announcement comes as a new era of sanitized travel begins at...
  

Finnair Flies Back to Shanghai

Finnair Flies Back to Shanghai
July 20
10:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Today, Finnair (AY) received permission from Chinese authorities to begin operating a weekly flight from July 23 between Helsinki and Shanghai with its Airbus A350. aircraft. The flight schedule will be published in all AY sales channels.

Finland has opened its borders for work-related travel from China but entry to Finland is still restricted for the time being pending a Europea level decision on reciprocity. 

The company currently offers smooth connections to 24 European destinations from Helsinki.

Finnair Airbus A330-302 [OH-LTR] | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Scheduled Flights for The Coming Months

The airline flies to over 30 destinations in July, operating altogether 80-90 flights per day, and is increasing both routes and frequencies in August and September.

As of 13 July, in fact, Finland opened its borders for all travel from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Switzerland, and allowed work-related travel from China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Travelers from these countries can thus enter Finland without quarantine requirements. Finland opened its borders already in June for travel from Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway.

Finnair Airbus A340-300 | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Destination Updates

The company updates its traffic plan on a weekly basis and has the capability to add flights at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are removed and travel demand recovers. Long-haul flights to Asia are also supported by cargo demand. 

Destinations in Finland 

  • Kuopio 
  • Mariehamn 
  • Oulu 
  • Rovaniemi 
  • Turku 
  • Vaasa 
  • Ivalo (from August) 
  • Kittilä (from August) 

Destinations in Europe 

  • Amsterdam 
  • Berlin 
  • Brussels 
  • Budapest 
  • Copenhagen 
  • Düsseldorf 
  • Frankfurt 
  • Geneva 
  • Gothenburg 
  • Hamburg 
  • London 
  • Málaga 
  • Manchester 
  • Munich 
  • Oslo 
  • Paris 
  • Prague 
  • Riga 
  • Stockholm 
  • Tallinn 
  • Vienna 
  • Vilnius 
  • Zurich

Destinations in Asia 

  • Hong Kong 
  • Seoul 
  • Tokyo (Narita)
Finnair Airbus A350-900 taking off

Statement from Finnair CCO

Ole Orvér, AY Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The re-opening of our Shanghai route is great news for our customers and an important step for us, as China continues to play a key role in AY’s strategy.”

“We look forward to increasing our service to the Chinese market soonest,” added the CEO.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
CargoChinaCommercial FlightsEuropeEuropeanFinlandFinnairFinnair A350flightflightsInternational Flightslong haul flightsScheduleShangaiSummer 2020 Schedule
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0