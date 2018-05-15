Finnair Expands Codesharing Agreements With Widerøe

LONDON — Scandinavian carriers Finnair and Widerøe have announced an expansion in their codesharing agreement. This is seen as a big boost to Finnair’s domestic network, especially with Widerøe being the biggest regional carrier in Northern Europe.

The agreement states that Finnair’s AY code will be implemented onto several of Widerøe’s routes from the Finnish carrier’s current destination network in Norway, being Oslo, Bergen, and Tromso.

From May 25, Finnair customers can connect from Widerøe’s operations on flights from the following destinations:

Oslo: Floro, Orsta-Volda, Svolvær, Leknes, and Stokmarknes.

Bergen: Tromso, Bodo, Kristiansund, Molde, Floro & Billund.

Tromso: Kirkenes & Stokmarknes.

This agreement began yesterday (May 15) and will launch with Widerøe operating flights from Helsinki to Bergen and Tromso on behalf of Finnair. Flights will be properly available from May 16 on Finnair’s website.

“We are happy to extend our cooperation with Widerøe, and connect more Norwegian regions to our network,” says Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

“The new codeshares serve both our Asian and Finnish customers traveling to Norway, and our Norwegian customers who will now have more and smoother connections to our network of 19 Asian destinations, 7 destinations in North America, and over 100 destinations in Europe,” Järvinen concluded.