Finnair Boosts Hong Kong Itinerary

LONDON – Finnair will increase its operations to Hong Kong from its main base in Helsinki, Finland . The carrier currently operates up to ten weekly flights to the Asian destination.

The route changes are going to be incremental between the Winter 2018 season and Summer 2019.

From November 3, the frequencies will increase from 10 to 11 weekly flights. A month later on December 10, the frequency will upgrade by one to twelve weekly flights.

Then as the Summer , 2019 season kicks in, the route will operate twice daily from April 1.

The new frequencies will be operated with the existing Airbus A350s and will be arranged via a two-class configuration.

The new A350s come with 46 seats will be in Business Class followed by 251 seats in Economy, 43 of which are Economy Comfort seats with extra legroom.

Commenting on the expansive Hong Kong strategy was Stan Kwong, the Regional Head at Finnair.

“The new frequencies for our Hong Kong service is a testament to the popularity of our product in the Hong Kong market and our confidence in the Greater China area and Asia,” Kwong said.

“As well as increasing our market share, we are also seeing travel between Asia and Europe steadily growing in recent years and we expect that trend to continue in the future,” he added.

The carrier also has plans to boost its Chinese presence in the Summer 2019 season by around 12%, expectedly aiming to provide up to 42 weekly flights between Finland and China.

For the carrier, it is good news that Hong Kong is a successful market, especially with the heavy levels of Hong Kong-based tourism on both sides of the planet.

It will be interesting to see whether the demand will correspond sufficiently with these frequency upgrades and what sort of load factors will be recorded.