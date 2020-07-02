Airways Magazine

Finnair Announces Re-opening of Helsinki Schengen Lounge

July 02
11:46 2020
LONDON – Finnair (AY) has announced that as air traffic gradually recovers, it will increase its service by opening the Finnair Lounge in the Schengen area and expanding the in-flight catering service. 

During the spring, AY has made numerous changes to its services to support the health of customers and employees at the airport and onboard.

Finnair Lounge opens its doors on the Schengen area

Finnair Lounge at Helsinki Airport’s Schengen area opened to customers 1 July 2020. The lounge is open from 6 am until 10 am and from 2 pm until 8 pm with a limited selection of food and beverages.

The lounge services will be operated with reduced capacity and extra cleaning to support high hygiene standards.  

“Also customers who are going on a non-Schengen flight and are eligible for lounge access may use the lounge in the Schengen area. Finnair’s lounges on the airport’s non-Schengen area will remain closed,” said the company.

Helsinki Schengen Lounge. Photo: Finnair.com

Statement from Finnair Vice President of Customer Experience 

Karim Al-Soufi said, “Travelling can feel different than before, with changes in services and new types of procedures in place, such as the mandatory use of a mask on our flights.”

“However, we are delighted to be able to bring back familiar elements of our valued customer service while still taking good care of the hygiene and safety of our customers and staff,” Added the VP.

New Measures Taken

In July-August, in Finland and on the shortest routes in Europe, such as Stockholm’s Arlanda (ARN), customers will serve coffee and tea, juice and water in economy class. On longer European flights they will serve biscuit or a sandwich, depending on the length of the route.

On long-haul flights, service will return closer to normal levels in both economy and business classes. However, the range of special meals and alcoholic beverages will still be limited.

In addition to stepped-up cleaning measures and regular disinfections onboard aircraft, for added reassurance, AY will launch a new “Clean Kit” that will be distributed to all passengers from the beginning of July.

The kit contains hand sanitiser, surface wipes, an information leaflet and is packaged within an envelope that acts as a waste container.

The wearing of masks by all passengers and Crew will continue to be mandatory throughout the entire journey, except when dining.

Passengers are asked to prepare enough masks for their journey, though a limited supply will be available on board if required in exceptional circumstances.

Temporary reduction of hand luggage size

The company has also temporarily changed the permitted size of hand luggage. The new dimensions are now 55x40x23cm (previous dimensions were 56x45x25cm).

Economy class tickets includes one hand luggage and a small personal item with dimensions of 40x30x15cm. In addition, the total weight of hand luggage and personal belongings may not exceed 8 kg.

Finally, Business class tickets include two hand luggage and one personal item, such as a handbag, with a total weight of up to 10 kg.

Source: Finnair Press Release

Tags
FinnairHelsinkilong haul flightsLoungeluggagemealmeals
0