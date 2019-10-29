Airways Magazine

Finnair & Air Serbia Sign Codesharing Partnership

Finnair & Air Serbia Sign Codesharing Partnership

Valentin Hintikka

Finnair & Air Serbia Sign Codesharing Partnership
October 29
15:00 2019
LONDON – Finnair has this week announced that it has signed a codesharing partnership with Serbian national carrier, Air Serbia.

Both sides will enjoy enhanced travel connectivity options across Europe as well as Air Serbia enjoying USA & Asian connections through Finnair.

Commenting on the news was Philip Lewin, the Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Finnair who emphasised its codesharing expansion.

Photo: Airbus

“Our new codeshare partnership with Air Serbia is a great way for Finnair to expand its network and reach in Europe”.

“It will also offer excellent connections for passengers wishing to travel between Serbia and the USA as well as Asia.”

“We are looking forward to start working with Air Serbia on these new codeshares which will enable our customers to have even more options and flexibility in their travel plans.”  

The agreement began on October 27, with the JU code for Air Serbia to be added on the following Finnair Helsinki flights:

  • Vienna
  • Prague
  • Berlin
  • Copenhagen
  • Stockholm
  • Gothenburg
  • Oslo
  • Riga
  • Tartu
  • Vilnius
  • Tallinn

These destinations will join the already existing codeshared flights on Finnair, in which the JU code is advertised on services to Turku, Tampere, Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Kajaani, Kokkola, Pietarsaari, Vaasa, Kemi Tornio, Oulu, Ivalo, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi.

In return, Finnair’s AY code will be placed on the following Air Serbia services between Belgrade and Helsinki as well as:

  • Vienna
  • Prague
  • Berlin
  • Tirana
  • Bucharest
  • Sofia
  • Skopje
  • Podgorica
  • Sarajevo
  • Tivat
  • Larnaca
  • Thessaloniki

Also commenting on the deal was Jiri Marek, Air Serbia’s General Manager for Commercial and Strategy who was “glad” to get the deal done.

“We are glad to have established a codeshare agreement with Finnair, that provides the guests of both companies more choice and flexibility in organizing their travels.”

“We are sure that this exciting and strategically very important partnership will improve the economic relations of our countries.”

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to host Finnair passengers on our flights to Belgrade as well as to other Air Serbia’s destinations”.

For Finnair, this arrangement seems to be very niché, given the size of Air Serbia, but based on previous arrangements, the relationship seems to be working significantly well.

It will be interesting to see how much further the relationship goes between the two sides and how much more success it will have in the long run.

Tags
Air SerbiaFeaturedFinnair
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

0