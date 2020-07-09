Airways Magazine

Finnair Increases Destinations in July

Finnair Increases Destinations in July

Finnair Increases Destinations in July
July 09
18:40 2020
MIAMI – Finnish flag carrier Finnair (AY) is increasing its traffic this month, flying 70-80 ‘one-way’ daily domestic and international flights, as Finland re-open its border for travel between several countries on July 13.

The countries included in the reopening are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Finland will also re-open work-related travel to China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Travelers from this extensive list of countries will not have to quarantine upon arrival and join Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway as ‘Green Light’ countries.

Finnair Airbus A350 | Photo: © Vincenzo Pace (IG: @jfkjetsofficial)

Summer Service Increase

Among AY’s 70-80 daily flights are 30 destinations in Europe and select destinations in Asia. The number of destinations and frequency are set to increase in autumn when demand picks up.

Finland

  • Kuopio
  • Mariehamn
  • Oulu
  • Rovaniemi
  • Turku
  • Vassa
  • Ivalo*
  • Kittilä*

*Beginning in August

Europe

  • Amsterdam
  • Berlin
  • Brussels
  • Budapest
  • Copenhagen
  • Düsseldorf
  • Frankfurt
  • Geneva
  • Gothenburg
  • Hamburg
  • London
  • Málaga
  • Manchester
  • Munich
  • Oslo
  • Paris
  • Prague
  • Riga
  • Stockholm
  • Tallinn
  • Vienna
  • Vilnius
  • Zurich
Finnair Airbus A340-300 | Photo: Airways Magazine File

In August, Finnair is set to open more routes to Alanya, Antalya, Bergen, Crete, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Edinburgh, Milan, Palma, Rhodes, Rome, Split, Saint Petersburg and Warsaw.

Asia

  • Hong Kong
  • Seoul
  • Tokyo (Narita)

Finnair is also trying to restart flights to Shanghai but it is pending governmental approvals.

Finnair Airbus A330-302 [OH-LTR] | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Preparing for More Demand

“Changes in travel restrictions are quickly reflected in the bookings of our flights and we can clearly see that people have a need and desire to travel,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair’s CCO.

“We are already now looking forward to the next round of new openings in two weeks’ time and the possibilities they will bring to our network and customers.”

Finnair advises its passengers to check the entry restrictions for their destinations from the IATA Travel Center. Finnair has implemented several measures to protect the health of customers and cabin Crew during flights.

Aircraft cleaning has been intensified and masks are mandatory onboard. For added reassurance, Finnair distributes a kit which contains hand sanitizer and surface wipes.

0