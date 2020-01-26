Photos: The Last Colorful A380 For ANA Rolls Out Of The Paintshop

MIAMI — All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest carrier, celebrated the unveiling of its third and final Airbus A380, painted with its exclusive Flying Honu scheme.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

The third Airbus A380, due to be registered as JA383A, is sporting ANA’s third special paint scheme, this time in a vibrant orange design that is inspired by the Hawaiian sunset.

ANA is due to take delivery of this aircraft in April 2020.

This particular plane is one of the final remaining Airbus A380s to be delivered by Airbus after the manufacturer had announced that it is stopping the production of the aircraft.

By 2022, the Airbus A380 production line in Toulouse, France will be converted to a digitally-enabled Airbus A321neo final assembly line. Airbus claims that this change will provide “more flexibility” and “optimize industrial flow” for its rampant A321neo production.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Photo: Dirk Grothe

The Japanese carrier already has two Airbus A380s sporting its “FLYING HONU” scheme.

The first one, JA381A, is painted in a light blue scheme inspired by the Hawaiian Blue Sky. The second one, JA382A, is painted in an eye-catching emerald that has been inspired from the Hawaiian Emerald Ocean.

The FLYING HONU was first introduced back in May 2019 on the Narita to Honolulu route and has been essential in helping to increase the service’s passenger count and profitability.

The New Flying Honu To Join The Line

From July 1, 2020, ANA will introduce its third A380 onto its Tokyo-Narita to Honolulu service, replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that is currently operating the busy route. The orange double-decker will join the other two A380s that currently fly that route, twice a day.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

The final A380 will enable ANA to operate all 14 weekly flights to Honolulu using its specially branded, Hawaiian-inspired Airbus A380s.

Passengers who bought their tickets to fly after July 1, will be notified of the aircraft change.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Photo: Dirk Grothe

“We took great care in the design of our FLYING HONUs to add touches such as family-friendly seating and a custom interior that make it well-suited for the Narita-Honolulu route,” said Seiichi Takahashi, Senior Vice President of ANA.

“Combined with the design cues from Hawaiian culture, the unparalleled comfort and capacity of the FLYING HONUs will allow ANA to provide unrivaled service and efficiency on this increasingly prominent route.”

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Takahashi added that “ANA’s efforts to offer a unique flight experience for passengers traveling between Tokyo and Honolulu is just one of the steps that we have taken to ensure that we continue elevating our standards of service.”

Cabin Details

In the upper deck of each A380 aircraft, Japan’s largest airline seats eight First Class passengers: 56 in Business Class and 73 in Premium Economy. Each First Class seat has its own door and provides passengers with a private space.

First Class suites are presented in a 1-2-1 configuration; Business Class, in a 1-2-1 staggered configuration, similar to their 787/777 product; and Premium Economy, in a 2-3-2 configuration.

The main deck hosts 383 customers in Economy Class, including 60 ANA Couchii (Couch + Hawaii) seats in the rear section of the plane, becoming the first airline in Japan to introduce a couch seat concept. Each couch is comprised of three or four seats.

The Economy seats are presented in a 3-4-3 configuration, offering 34 inches of pitch and a 13.3 inch TV screen.

All classes have access to bar counters in the middle and rear section of the plane.

Behind the main deck, ANA has also created a multi-purpose room where mothers are able to tend to their babies and passengers are able to change and stretch before arriving at their destination.

The cabin interiors have also been strategically designed with the new Hawaiian concept. The walls and lights illustrate Hawaii’s skies, sunrises, sunsets, and rainbows.

Overall, the airline has become the most creative Airbus A380 operator. It seems as though ANA has taken what other carriers have learned about this aircraft, and has truly made something unique and fun.

Written by Daniel Sander and Jamie Clarke